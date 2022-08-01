Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 1,640.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,478,000 after buying an additional 235,769 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,169,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,713,000 after purchasing an additional 900,084 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,320,000 after purchasing an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

FFIN opened at $44.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 42.97%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock worth $345,965. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

