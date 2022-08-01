Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,662,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,379,000 after buying an additional 30,989 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,649,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,352,000 after buying an additional 173,951 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,057,000 after buying an additional 195,182 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $315.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

