Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 212 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 47.6% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $399.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $706.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

