Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 63.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after buying an additional 68,084 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 57,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL opened at $78.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.07 and its 200-day moving average is $78.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.