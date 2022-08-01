Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 171 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLT. Evercore ISI upgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $128.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.67. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.