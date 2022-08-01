Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Twitter by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twitter

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 569,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,737,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.05 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWTR. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

