Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $131.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

