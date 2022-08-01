Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 780 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 111,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 985.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 70,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

