Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 823 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,658 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,567,000 after buying an additional 85,619 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $252,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 4.2% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 156,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $49.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.50. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.