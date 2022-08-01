WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 357 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in General Dynamics by 178.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in General Dynamics by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Trading Up 1.3 %

GD stock opened at $226.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.14 and its 200 day moving average is $225.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $282.00 to $256.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About General Dynamics



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.



