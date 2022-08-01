WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys Shares of 600 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 4.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 15.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RMD opened at $240.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.11. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.80.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at $82,081,360.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,858 shares in the company, valued at $21,971,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,160 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,845. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.