WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 300 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 789.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $609,222,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,271,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after purchasing an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $581.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $747.42. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.