Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 15.3% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 38.3% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 41.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 20,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.0% in the first quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

NYSE WM opened at $164.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.