Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSO. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO stock opened at $273.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.21. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.40.

Insider Transactions at Watsco

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

