Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Down 42.0% in July

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 159,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

WEG Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGZY opened at $5.56 on Monday. WEG has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.87.

About WEG

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

