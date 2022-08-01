Weil Company Inc. Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 38.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.12.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

