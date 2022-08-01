Weil Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.3% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.4% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $255.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.03.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ROK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.65.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Recommended Stories

