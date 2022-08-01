Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the first quarter worth $60,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

AMERCO Price Performance

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $537.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $485.24 and its 200 day moving average is $546.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $447.92 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.38 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 19.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

AMERCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

