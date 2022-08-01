Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
WES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
WES opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.50.
In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,906,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 361,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
