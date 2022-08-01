Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

WES has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 2.7 %

WES opened at $26.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Insider Activity at Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $758.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.95 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert W. Bourne purchased 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,906,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 361,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.