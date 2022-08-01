Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.00-$24.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.70 billion-$20.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $174.43. The stock had a trading volume of 11,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.56. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $145.93 and a fifty-two week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra cut Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

