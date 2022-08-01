White Pine Investment CO Has $5.87 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 150,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,973 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 320,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.4 %

PFE opened at $50.51 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

