WinCash (WCC) Price Tops $0.67 on Exchanges

WinCash (WCC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $15.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WinCash has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WinCash

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

WinCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

