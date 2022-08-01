WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

DGRS stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,867. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

