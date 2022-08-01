Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,900 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.19) to GBX 3,900 ($46.99) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,350 ($28.31) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($32.53) to GBX 2,600 ($31.33) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,091.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

