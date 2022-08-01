WNS (NYSE:WNS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.62-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.63.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $86.90. 1,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WNS by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WNS by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

