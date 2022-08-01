WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.62-$3.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.22. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 12.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 442,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 49,394 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WNS by 11.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in WNS by 143.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

