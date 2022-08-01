XCAD Network Achieves Market Cap of $46.22 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 1st. One XCAD Network coin can now be bought for $1.50 or 0.00006548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XCAD Network has a total market capitalization of $46.22 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XCAD Network has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.69 or 0.00617283 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002205 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016965 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001762 BTC.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,883,638 coins and its circulating supply is 30,751,292 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
Buying and Selling XCAD Network
