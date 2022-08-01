Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Update

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the June 30th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 target price on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $43,941.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 3,107,156 shares in the company, valued at $16,654,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Yext by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,166,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.32. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

