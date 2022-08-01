YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $138,466.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $143,710.32 and approximately $138,466.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.05 or 0.00157160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile

YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.

YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFDAI.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFDAI.FINANCE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YFDAI.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

