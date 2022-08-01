YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $138,466.00

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $143,710.32 and approximately $138,466.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.05 or 0.00157160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.24 or 0.00628743 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00016750 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001772 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
YFDAI.FINANCE Coin Trading
