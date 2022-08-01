Yield Guild Games Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $92.70 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00626560 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.
About Yield Guild Games
Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games
