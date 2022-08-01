Yield Guild Games Price Tops $0.80 on Top Exchanges (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. Yield Guild Games has a total market cap of $92.70 million and approximately $20.59 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.87 or 0.00626560 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001771 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,331,159 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

