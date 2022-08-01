YooShi Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a total market cap of $47.22 million and $583,759.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
Buying and Selling YooShi
