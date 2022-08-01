Zeal Asset Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Zeal Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286,965 shares during the period. HUTCHMED makes up approximately 19.2% of Zeal Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Zeal Asset Management Ltd owned 0.44% of HUTCHMED worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,923,000 after acquiring an additional 128,422 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,102,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,992 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,076,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

Shares of HCM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.36. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $43.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About HUTCHMED

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com downgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

