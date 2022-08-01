Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 41503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $779.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
