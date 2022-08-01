Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.22

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 41503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zhihu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $779.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zhihu Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zhihu by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zhihu by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 36,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

