Zigcoin (ZIG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $566,574.00

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and $566,574.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,300.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00132127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00032618 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly.

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

