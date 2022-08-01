Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 1,646.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,912 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

ZG stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 1,280 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $52,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,358.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,641 shares of company stock worth $1,146,023 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

