ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.19-$0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZI. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.84.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,234. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.62. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $79.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $241.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 5,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $259,892.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 57,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,479,039.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 681,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,543,477.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,858,149 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

