Zoracles (ZORA) One Day Volume Tops $9,232.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $96,971.38 and $9,232.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $17.75 or 0.00077088 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.
Zoracles Coin Profile
Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.
Zoracles Coin Trading
