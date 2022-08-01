Zoracles (ZORA) One Day Volume Tops $9,232.00

Zoracles (ZORA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Zoracles has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $96,971.38 and $9,232.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for about $17.75 or 0.00077088 BTC on popular exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00626833 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00016961 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com. Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

