Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded down $0.89 on Monday, hitting $154.17. The company had a trading volume of 13,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,415. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

