1,070 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after acquiring an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in CrowdStrike by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 525,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after acquiring an additional 294,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen cut their price objective on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.90.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

