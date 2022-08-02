13,475 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
SONO opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.
Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
