13,475 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

Sonos Stock Performance

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,525.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,992 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,219. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

