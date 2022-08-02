18,515 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.