21,375 Shares in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $1,196,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

DIN opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.97.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

