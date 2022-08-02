24,206 Shares in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA) Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSEARCA:ESBA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Separately, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

ESBA stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.14. 640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

