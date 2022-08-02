2,581 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 22,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.37. 1,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,868. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.10.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

