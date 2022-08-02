2,616 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Acquired by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.02. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

