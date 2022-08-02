3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires 752 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF makes up 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,033.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 103,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 94,813 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 659,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after buying an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.25.

