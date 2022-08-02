3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New $239,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned about 0.71% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $26.45.

