3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 15,140 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for 0.5% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,174,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,003,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.17.

