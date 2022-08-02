3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

MMM opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.88.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

