51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

51job Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. 51job has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in 51job by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 51job by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of 51job by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 51job by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

